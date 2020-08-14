Man sentenced for firing at Georgia State Patrol helicopter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A man who fired at a Georgia State Patrol helicopter that he didn’t like flying near his Augusta-area house has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. Prosecutors on Thursday said that 56-year-old Terry Kielisch has been sentenced on federal charges of assaulting a person assisting a U.S. officer and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Prosecutors say a GSP trooper was piloting the helicopter in March 2019 when Kielisch shot at it with a rifle. The helicopter was providing support in a search for suspects accused of drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.