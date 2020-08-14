Mayor proposes changes to city’s organizational structure

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Tim Kabat discussed proposals about changes to the city's organizational structure with the city's executive council.

Mayor Kabat said his proposals are based in part on how the city has managed operations during the pandemic. Among those proposals involved changed for engineering, public works, and the La Crosse Center Directors.

The Mayor proposed creating a new department called "Operations," which will combine Parks and Rec, Street-Refuse & Recycling, and the La Crosse Center.

"These are my recommendations knowing full well that the final plan is going to look different than what I originally proposed," said Mayor Kabat

Martin Gaul, the Council President for the Executive Committee, said he would like the Mayor to re-work his proposals.

Gaul said he is concerned about changes that involve the La Crosse Center.

The Mayor and the Executive Committee have decided to schedule another meeting in the next couple of weeks.