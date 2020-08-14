MDH urges students to ‘lay low’ ahead of the upcoming school year

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- As parents and students gear up to return to school in the fall, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has been in ongoing conversations with the Department of Education, school districts, college administrators, and school nurses about that return.

One key point continues to come up, the decisions Minnesotans make can either slow or spread the virus. MDH is concerned about the impact these choices could have on communities and schools this fall.

School nurses are stressing that everyone needs to do their part if they want any chance of in-person learning.

MDH acknowledges this is a bad time to lighten up on COVID-19 precautions and has a special message for college students heading back to campus this fall.

"Before coming back to campus, plan to stay home and interact only with the people you live with for at least 14 days, if you have that much time before school starts," said MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. "If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and don't know it, this will insure you don't spread it when you return to campus. I know there are a lot of opportunities and temptations during the summer for social gatherings and parties, but if you want to be able to go to college or the university and have your school remain operating in person, you have a big part to play."

MDH recently added some additional guidance for college and university students. Click here to learn more.