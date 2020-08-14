Midshipman sentenced to 25 years in sexual assault case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman has been sentenced to 25 years after a military panel found him guilty of sexual assault and other charges. The Capital Gazette reported Friday that Nixon Keago also was dismissed from the service and sentenced to forfeit all pay and allowances. He also was found guilty of attempted sexual assault, obstruction of justice and burglary. The charges stem from four separate incidents involving three women who were Naval Academy midshipmen at the time of the assaults. The sentencing hearing was the last step in a court-martial that took place at the Washington Navy Yard.