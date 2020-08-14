Mississippi flag could have Choctaw-inspired diamond shape

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The new Mississippi flag could include a magnolia or stars or representations of rivers. Or it could reflect the state’s Native American heritage with a diamond shape that is important to the Choctaw community. A commission met Friday and selected the final nine design proposals. That will be reduced to the final five on Tuesday. One commissioner is Cyrus Ben, the chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. He says the diamond shape frequently appears in baskets and bead work. Mississippi recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem. The new flag cannot have that symbol.