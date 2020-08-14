‘No traditional fall sports season to start the school year’ in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following the decision earlier Friday by the WIAA to let schools choose whether to play fall sports or not due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the School District of La Crosse opts to move activities to the spring.

In the statement from the school district, it says, "There will be no traditional fall sports season to start the school year."

What it means is that the district plans for a shortened winter season starting in late November. In March and April is when a shortened fall season occurs. The spring season is set for May and June.

The statement said the "decision was made to provide the best opportunities for all student-athletes to saely participate in the sport of their choice without experiencing any delays or cancelations due to COVID-19 this fall.

It also said the activities directors at the schools are working out details of the plans including schedules.

The district plans to release more information as it becomes available.