Possible severe storms this evening

Showers and storms approaching…

A cold front is generating strong to severe t-storms from the Plains into Minnesota, and those will track eastward through the Coulee Region this evening into a few hours after midnight. The highest threat for severe weather resides to the west and northwest across Minnesota, but a few cells could be severe as they slide into the western parts of our viewing area later this evening. SE Minnesota would see this highest chances after 8 PM this evening. The storms will weaken as they move across the rest of the area.

Cold front brings changes…

Highs today were well into the 80s to near 90 for the afternoon, but they will drop back into the 70s to lower 80s this weekend and into next week. Lower humidity will spread across the region as well.

Dry weather continues through most of next week…

Temperatures will be near or below seasonal averages for much of the upcoming work week, but not drastically so. In other words, we can certainly enjoy the outdoors next week.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be moderate to high over the coming days. The ragweed pollen should remain high for the next 4 weeks or so..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden