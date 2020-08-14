“The Secret” author Rhonda Byrne has new release in November

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of the million-selling self-help book “The Secret” is aiming even higher with her next work. HarperOne announced Friday that Rhonda Byrne’s “The Greatest Secret” is coming out Nov. 24. The publisher says “The Greatest Secret” takes readers on a journey that provides “the most direct way out for those experiencing hardship and the path to end pain and suffering endured by so many.” “The Secret” has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. A film adaptation starring Katie Holmes came out last month.