Tropical Storm Kyle forms as Josephine weakens in Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England. Kyle was about 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said. Josephine had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was about 460 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Tropical storms have maximum sustained winds between 39 and 73 mph. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.