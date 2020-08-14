Trump to NYC cops: ‘No one will be safe in Biden’s America’

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that “no one will be safe in Biden’s America” if the former vice president defeats him in November. Trump is stepping up his attacks on Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his newly minted running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. The latest salvos come amid a concerted effort by the president to raise doubts about the Biden-Harris ticket’s ability to keep the peace in the nation’s biggest metropolises. Trump made the remarks in an event at his New Jersey golf course to members of the members of the the union representing some 24,000 New York City officers.