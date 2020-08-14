Walz visits mosque; 2 teens charged with assaulting imam

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and faith leaders visited a Bloomington mosque in solidarity with an imam who was assaulted while walking to nightly prayers. They gathered Friday at the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center to call for religious acceptance in response to the Aug. 6 attack on Sheikh Mohamed Mukhtar, while prosecutors announced charges against two teens, ages 16 and 13. The imam was assaulted just one day after the three-year anniversary of a bombing at the mosque. Walz said the mosque is not defined by the bombing and the imam is not defined by the assault _ but Minnesota could be.