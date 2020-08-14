WIAA approves alternate sports plan

(WQOW) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved its plan for an alternate fall sports season on Friday.

The plan will allow schools that choose to not participate in the traditional fall sports season due to COVID-19 concerns the opportunity to play next spring.

The WIAA has asked schools to decide which fall sports season it will participate in by September 1.

Practices for some sports in the current fall sports season are scheduled to begin on Monday.

The Board of Control considered six alternate schedule proposals. The first option was approved by a unanimous 11-0 vote.

Under the plan, the winter and spring sports seasons will shrink to accommodate the alternate fall season.