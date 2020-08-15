Anti-police brutality rally returns to Oregon’s biggest city

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters against police brutality are marching through downtown Portland Saturday night, continuing a nightly ritual in the city. The protests so far are peaceful, with demonstrators chanting “take it to the streets!” But on Saturday afternoon a rally by a small group of alt-right demonstrators quickly devolved as they traded paint balls and pepper spray with counter-protesters. About 30 people were participating in the Patriot Prayer rally in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center in Oregon’s biggest city. Several were armed with automatic weapons, KOIN-TV reported. The group clashed with counter-protesters through downtown streets, and some counter-protesters blocked the exit of a garage where several Patriot Prayer members had parked.