Art market provides safe weekend activity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Artists shared their work at the second "Saturday Art Market" and provide a safe outdoor activity for the community at the main street plaza.

Downtown Mainstreet Inc. hosted the event to replace the usual Artspire program.

Vendors were separated six-feet-apart by the heron statues, and masks were required to keep everyone safe.

"I think it's very important, and it's also good for the people too because then they have something to come out and look at and see versus having nothing to do and they sit home and play on their computer," acrylic paint artist Patsy King said.

The art market runs every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October 10.