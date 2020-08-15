Beautiful weekend!

Friday cold front brings changes…

Highs Friday were well into the 80s to near 90 for Friday afternoon, but they will drop back for today and Sunday into the 70s to lower 80s. The lower temperatures and lower humidity will continue well into next week.

Dry weather continues through most of next week…

Temperatures will be near or below seasonal averages for much of the upcoming work week, but not drastically so. In other words, we can certainly enjoy the outdoors next week.

Pollen season continues…

Pollen and mold counts will be moderate to high over the coming days. The ragweed pollen should remain high for the next 4 weeks or so..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden