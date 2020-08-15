Bucks seeking return to form as they open against Magic

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the playoffs seeking to regain the form that enabled them to earn the NBA’s best record. Milwaukee has gone 3-5 since the NBA resumed play after a 4 ½-month layoff. The Bucks have dropped eight of their last 11 games after racing to a 53-9 start. The Bucks will try to return to their championship-contending form when they open the Eastern Conference playoffs Tuesday against the Orlando Magic at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Milwaukee won its four regular-season matchups with Orlando by an average margin of 17 points.