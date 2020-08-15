 Skip to Content

Bucks seeking return to form as they open against Magic

11:17 am

The Milwaukee Bucks head into the playoffs seeking to regain the form that enabled them to earn the NBA’s best record. Milwaukee has gone 3-5 since the NBA resumed play after a 4 ½-month layoff. The Bucks have dropped eight of their last 11 games after racing to a 53-9 start. The Bucks  will try to return to their championship-contending form when they open the Eastern Conference playoffs Tuesday against the Orlando Magic at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Milwaukee won its four regular-season matchups with Orlando by an average margin of 17 points.

