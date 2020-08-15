Cheap home security camera prices lead to an increase in popularity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Cheaper prices and ease of technical installations lead to an increase in home security cameras.

Best Buy prices four different home security brands between $100 and $150 depending on the size and type.

"It has gotten very competitive in the market space and so prices are starting to come down pretty rapidly," Best Buy in-home-advisor Adam Buisman said. "You don't want to mix and match really. You don't want to have a doorbell Nest Camera and an ARLO system. You want to keep it to as few apps as possible."

People can register their camera systems with the La Crosse Police Department to help them solve crimes quicker.

"What that does is it provides us with the knowledge of who has camera systems working in our community in the event that crime occurs in that neighborhood," Sgt. Tom Walsh said. "We're then able to contact them and ask them for permission to view their footage."

There is no extra fee to register a security camera with the police.