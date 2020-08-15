 Skip to Content

Cruz homers, Twins beat Royals 4-2 to open doubleheader

3:40 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tyler Duffey (1-0) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of Jake Odorizzi. Taylor Rogers picked up his fifth save in six chances for Minnesota, which was swept in Kansas City last week. Gabe Speier (0-1) surrendered one run while getting two outs for the Royals. Ian Kennedy started and pitched two innings as the opener for his first start since Sept. 28, 2018.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content