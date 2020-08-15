Florida sheriff race hinges on massacre, old shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county sheriff election is being shadowed by two shootings decades apart. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is being challenged in Tuesday’s Democratic primary by his predecessor, Scott Israel. Tony replaced Israel in 2019 after Gov. Ron DeSantis fired Israel over his handling of the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Tony’s campaign is plagued by his failure to disclose that in 1993 he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia. A judge found Tony acted in self-defense, but Tony never told his previous police employer, DeSantis or investigators vetting him about the shooting.