Former Browns star Chip Banks shot, in serious condition

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say former four-time Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl linebacker Chip Banks is in serious condition following a shooting. Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Rooker says officers found three men with apparent gunshot wounds when responding to a shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon. One of the victims, Charles Pharms Jr., was declared dead at the scene, according to Rooker. The other two victims were alert and transported to a local hospital. Rooker says the 60-year-old Banks was in serious condition. There was no update on the other victim, identified by Rooker as Bennie C. Harris. Rooker says the police investigation is ongoing.