Freed from Belarus jails, protesters recount beatings

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Hundreds of people released from custody after a violent crackdown on protests in Belarus are sharing their accounts of harsh treatment at the hands of police. As they reunited with loved ones, they displayed the bruises on their bodies, saying police had beaten them mercilessly with truncheons. Some also spoke about being threatened with gang rape. They also recounted being held n harsh conditions in overcrowded cells, being threatened with dogs and being refused food. The graphic descriptions have fueled a new wave of anger against President Alexander Lukashenko and have European nations weighing new sanctions.