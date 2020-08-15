Relay for Life replaced with Luminary Event this year

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - During the coronavirus pandemic cancer patients are still fighting another pandemic of their own.

In Houston county, the community found a way to honor survivors, those still in the fight and those who have lost their battle to cancer.

Along Old Hickory Park in La Crescent, candles were placed in small paper bags with heartfelt messages written on them.

"I have some personal experience with people having cancer, dying from cancer, and been a caregiver to several people with cancer," said Ruth Berns, Organizer of Relay for Life Luminary event.

The luminary ceremony replacing the Relay for Life fundraiser, which is typically put on by the American Cancer Society this time of year.

"We were still going to have the relay in January. Then came February, March. We had to cancel that out," said Berns.

At first, organizers had the idea to host a virtual event this year, but then Randy Rosenberg had a different idea.

"Graduations are doing drive-bys. Or the parties, the funerals, and stuff are doing drive-bys. So we thought let's try this," said Rosenberg, volunteer.

Randy lost his sister to cancer and says that's one reason he was motivated to get involved.

"We've got a lum out for her, and you think back to those days in her life and the struggle she went through. In donating to this, you hope it makes a difference," said Rosenberg.

With so many events canceled this year, organizers are making sure those impacted by the deadly disease are not forgotten.

"Our big motto has been that cancer hasn't stopped. COVID has really halted a lot of donations, these in-person events, but diagnoses and cancer treatments and things have to go on. So, just fundraising a little bit different this year," said Ashley Hull, representative, American Cancer Society.

Officials say last year Houston County's Relay for Life raised around $35k for cancer research and patient care. They hope to raise the same amount this year. Their website shows them sitting at around $22k right now.

