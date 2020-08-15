Right-wing group, counter-protesters clash in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A white nationalist group and counter-protesters clashed violently Saturday afternoon in western Michigan, resulting in arrests. The confrontation occurred at a planned rally in Kalamazoo by a group known as the Proud Boys. Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many. The Proud Boys scheduled a rally while counter-protesters staged their own event in the area, reporters on the scene said. When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued. Some fist fights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse.