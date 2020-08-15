Small plane crashes in Minnesota, no fatalities reported

A small plane has crashed while taking off in western Minnesota, leaving a passenger with a minor injury. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a grass runway in Brandon after receiving a call that a plane had crashed and was on fire. According to the sheriff’s office, the plane’s single engine momentarily failed while it was taking off. The pilot tried to land, but hit a small pole and some brush at the end of the runway. The plane came to rest and immediately started on fire. The pilot was uninjured, and the passenger had a small burn on her leg.