Turkey’s daily virus infection rate at highest in 45 days

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s health minister said the number of new COVID-19 infections Saturday has hit its highest in 45 days and announced 1,256 new cases. The minister tweeted that the number of seriously ill patients, mostly with underlying medical conditions, was also on the rise with 668 people. More than 248,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Turkey and 5,955 people are confirmed to have died from the virus since March. Health experts say all official statistics worldwide undercount the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing, missed mild cases and other factors.