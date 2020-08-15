Yelich three-run homer lifts Brewers past Cubs, 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the major league-leading Chicago Cubs 4-3.

Yelich hit his fifth homer of the season off Alec Mills to right-center field, erasing Chicago’s 3-1 lead in the sixth inning.

Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee’s first reliever, pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five.

Mills had been slated to start on Saturday but was bumped up when Friday’s scheduled starter Tyler Chatwood was scratched with mid-back tightness. Mills hadn’t pitched since Aug. 3.