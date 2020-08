ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Allamakee County Sheriff's office is looking for help in identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a hit-and-run accident Sunday.

The accident was on Highway 18 near Postville and authorities say the vehicle is possibly a early-to-mid 2000's silver Cadillac.

Contact the Allamakee County Sheriff's office at 563-568-4521 with any information regarding the vehicle pictured.