Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders. Arcia had three hits and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan Braun’s seventh-inning single off Jason Adam. Hiura belted a tying three-run drive in the third for his fifth homer. Eric Yardley, the first of four Milwaukee relievers, pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Josh Hader got three outs for his fifth save.