Coronavirus hasn’t devastated the homeless as many feared

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The coronavirus doesn’t appear to have devastated homeless people as initially feared. But researchers say there are many unknowns about how the pandemic is affecting people without a place to sleep. San Francisco has reported more than 200 infections of homeless people, and New York City has tallied more than 1,400. San Diego’s convention center is housing homeless residents, where officials have administered more than 6,000 tests and uncovered just 18 positive for COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic, cities thinned out shelters and moved homeless people into hotels because they often have chronic health issues. Advocates say they’re surprised the population hasn’t been hit harder, but there’s not enough data to draw conclusions.