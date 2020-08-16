Democrats in conservative S.C. see opportunity for gains

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There’s an unusual sense of energy emerging among Democrats in South Carolina. The party can be almost an afterthought in this deeply conservative state where Republicans control the governor’s office, both chambers of the Legislature and all but two seats in the congressional delegation. It’s been nearly 15 years since a Democrat won a statewide office and 44 years since a Democratic presidential candidate claimed the state. Democrats insist the GOP’s grip on this Deep South state is weakening, although President Donald Trump is heavily favored to win the state in November, as he did four years ago.