Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan resume AU-led talks over disputed dam

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have resumed negotiations over a giant hydroelectric dam that Ethiopia is building on the Blue Nile. Sunday’s talks were held online, and Sudan said they will continue on Tuesday. Years of negotiations with a variety of mediators, including the Trump administration, have failed to produce a solution. Egypt and Sudan suspended talks with Ethiopia earlier this month. That came after Addis Ababa proposed linking a deal on the filling and operations of its dam to a broader agreement about Blue Nile waters. Both downstream nations have repeatedly insisted Ethiopia must not start filling the reservoir without reaching a deal first.