Facebook launches Voting Information Center

Help four million Americans register to vote -- that’s Facebook's goal for a new feature launched Thursday, August 13th.

Facebook announced in a news release the launch of its Voting Information Center. The new tool is part of Facebook’s voter registration campaign announced in June.

“Today, as part of that campaign, we’re launching our Voting Information Center on Facebook and Instagram, which will serve as a one-stop-shop to give people in the US the tools and information they need to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” the release stated.

The announcement comes as concerns of election-related misinformation continues to mount ahead of the election in November.

Facebook announced in July they removed nine networks of accounts, pages and groups. This includes 798 Facebook accounts, 259 Instagram accounts, 669 pages and 69 groups removed from the social media platform.

How it works

Facebook users can access the new tool in the menu on Facebook and Instagram. They can use it to confirm whether they are registered to vote. And if they’re not, links are provided to their state’s registration site or a non-partisan partner.

Users can also see if the state they live in has expanded mail-in voting options. If it's an option, they can also request absentee ballots or mail-in ballots.

The Voting Information Center will also indicate upcoming election deadlines.

Facebook says it is also launching a new feature called “Voting Alerts.” The company says it will help state and local election officials reach out to voters about important updates about voting.

“This will be increasingly critical as we get closer to the election, with potential late-breaking changes to the voting process that could impact voters,” Facebook said. “Only pages from a government authority, not the personal page of an individual election official, are eligible to participate in this feature.”

The voting center will also include information for the three million US citizens living abroad. Facebook says it’s adding information on how they can register and vote absentee.

Don’t see the new feature yet on your app? Check to see if there are any app updates available.

