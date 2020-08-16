German police conduct raids linked to illegal gambling

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of police officers have searched shisha bars, tea houses and illegal gambling halls across western Germany. The officers confiscated 34,000 euros in cash, 19 gambling machines and three kilograms of shisha tobacco. Eleven stores were shut down during the raids early Sunday because of violations against coronavirus measures. Nobody was detained, but the raids were also connected to suspected money laundering and tax evasion. The interior minister of the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where most of the raids took place, said the raids were important to show that the state is implementing a zero-tolerance strategy against this kind of crime.