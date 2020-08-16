Italy garbage dips with virus lockdowns, but plastics rise

ROME (AP) — Italy produced 10% less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown, thanks to a drop in consumption. And researchers say its dumps were able to absorb the 300,000 extra tons of waste from protective masks and gloves as a result. But environmentalists warn that increased reliance on disposable plastics and packaging are imperiling efforts to reduce single-use plastics that increasingly end up in oceans and seas. That’s of particular concern for Italy, which has a long coastline on the microplastic-plagued Mediterranean Sea.