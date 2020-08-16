Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says both systems have maximum sustained winds around 40 mph. Each are expected to dissipate Monday. Kyle is far off the East Coast of the continental U.S. and Josephine is about 190 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Josephine is still forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.