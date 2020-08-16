Minnesota records 7 new COVID deaths, 754 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WXOW) — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state's death to 1,706 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Of the new deaths, six were in long-term care or assisted living facilities while one was in a private home.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 754 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 65,152.

Five cases each were reported on Sunday in Houston and Winona counties. Houston County has had a total of 57 cases and no deaths while Winona County has seen 279 total cases and 17 deaths.

A total of 290 patients were currently hospitalized as of Sunday, including 152 in intensive care units. That's down from 307 total hospitalizations on Saturday, including 140 in intensive care.

