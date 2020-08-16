One dead in Monroe Co. crash

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is killed in a head-on crash Saturday night near Sparta.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 9:28 p.m. on Highway 16 between Hammer Road and Hamlet Avenue west of Sparta.

The driver of a 2005 Honda was eastbound and driver of a 2010 Chevrolet westbound when the vehicles collided.

They were the only people in their vehicles.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was able to get of their vehicle. The person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Highway 16 was closed for approximately four hours while the crash was investigated.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they're withholding the names of the drivers pending notification of family members.