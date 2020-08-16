 Skip to Content

Police in Austin suburb report multiple officers shot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home. The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call Sunday at a residence when the were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment. The department’s statement did not say how many officers were shot or provide their condition.

