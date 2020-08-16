Pretty quiet week ahead

Sunny Sunday

The sun made an appearance for Sunday and warmed us up a few extra degrees. Most of us got to the low/mid 80s with La Crosse making it up to 86 degrees. We saw mostly sunny skies and a NW breeze from 10-15mph. A few extra clouds will pass through overnight with the very slight chance for a stray shower, especially after midnight. Lows will drop to the upper 50s/low 60s.

More sunshine!

An area of weak high pressure and NW flow aloft will allow for quiet conditions and some sunshine for the next few days. Monday looks nice with a few clouds in the morning but then sunshine and low 80s for the afternoon. You'll notice our humidity levels will be nice and low to start the week as well!

Pretty quiet

We have a slight chance for a few t-storms late Tuesday/early Wednesday and then again for Friday & Saturday. Throughout the week we will see average temperatures in the low to mid 80s and relatively low dew points. All in all a pretty comfortable forecast.

Have a great night!