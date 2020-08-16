Preview: Biden, Trump prepare for campaign events in Wisconsin

News app viewers can watch President Trump's events here.

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Presidential candidates will be competing for Wisconsin votes Monday.

As Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris get ready to take part in the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will take the stage in Oshkosh.

Both events are taking place within hours of each other, but President Trump's is taking place in person, while the DNC is held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns.

Biden and his campaign have come under fire from Republicans for that decision. Susan Kautzer, a resident of Loyal who says she's voting for Trump, isn't bothered by it.

"If they're not comfortable doing things in person, they probably shouldn't do it in person," she said.

Back in 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton did not visit Wisconsin on the campaign trail. Trump ended up winning the Badger state by less than a point that year, and is now going on the offensive against Biden for not visiting the Dairyland.

Kautzer said she's tired of all of the attacks.

"I've never been one for the 'let's slam this one and let's slam that one and let's just cut them all down'," she said. "How about everyone just talk about what they're going to do and that would be good."

Right now, Biden is ahead of Trump by four points according to the most recent Marquette Law School polls, meaning the president may need a boost heading into Monday.

Governor Tony Evers last week called on President Trump and others to wear a mask at tomorrow's rally.

WXOW has live coverage of the visit to Wisconsin by President Trump along with live coverage of the Democratic National Convention. Watch on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page. ABC News and WXOW has DNC coverage live Monday night beginning at 9 p.m.