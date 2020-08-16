Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SUN 2:37 AM CDT until SUN 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 236 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Independence,

or 7 miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Independence around 240 AM CDT.

Whitehall around 245 AM CDT.

Blair around 255 AM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include The

Borst Valley Area, Eleva, Pleasantville, Chimney Rock, Highway 53 And

County E, Wickham Valley and Walek Knob.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH