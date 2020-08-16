Sparta church hosts “Summerfest” chicken-Q drive-thru

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - St. Patrick's Church hosted a Summerfest chicken dinner drive-thru on Sunday.

The parish usually hosts a dine-in meal to raise money and celebrate St. Pat's Summerfest, but made the drive-thru change to meet COVID-19 safety regulations.

The parishioners started cooking at 5 a.m. then served chicken, mashed potatoes and pie at 10 a.m.

"You know we're a close-knit group," St. Patrick's member Mike Arnold said. "Every church in the Sparta community is close-knit as well as St. Pat's. I've been a member of St. Pat's probably going on 43 years and it's just great to be able to support the church and it makes you feel good about what you're doing."

They made 400 meals total.