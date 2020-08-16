Sunshine back in the forecast!

What a day!

Most of us were sitting in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday afternoon. Those storms that rolled through late Friday/early Saturday brought upwards of 0.75” of rain to some in the region that really needed it. Those storms were ahead of a cold front and that is what cooled us down and brought us drier air for Saturday.

Slightly warmer Sunday

Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. We will see a NW flow still but thanks to mostly sunny skies we will warm up a bit more. Humidity levels still look to be pretty low and we should stay dry! All in all Sunday looks like another great summer day in the region.

Relatively quiet

High pressure sets in for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday giving us mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Our humidity levels will stay pretty low with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are also low, but we could see a little disturbance Tuesday night bringing a few t-storms. Otherwise a slight chance late week but right now I am not seeing signs for any large system sweeping through. We will see pretty average weather for mid-August! Enjoy.

Have a good one!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears