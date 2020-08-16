What to expect opening night of the Democratic National Convention and how to watch

News app viewers can watch here.

(WXOW) - The 2020 version of the Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday night with several speakers on the slate.

This year’s convention is mostly virtual because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. It’s expected to include pre-recorded and live speeches.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to headline Monday night’s event. Other speakers include:

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Gov. Gretchen Witmer

Rep. Jim Clyburn

Convention Chair Bennie Thompson

Rep. Gwen Moore (Wisconsin)

Sen. Doug Jones

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Opening night will also include performances by Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges.

The convention will continue through Thursday night. The program each night runs from 8-10 p.m.

The program each night runs from 8-10 p.m.

WXOW-TV has coverage from ABC News each night of the convention from 9-10 p.m., anchored by Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos and World News Tonight Anchor David Muir.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination Thursday night.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte. The events will be mostly virtual, with only delegates attending to conduct business.

