$1M bond set for man accused of shooting Kenosha officer

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Bond is set at $1 million for a man accused of trying to kill a Kenosha police officer. Twenty-nine-year-old Jonathan Massey is charged with attempted first-degree homicide. Massey is accused of shooting Officer Justin Pruett on Aug. 8 while the officer stopped to talk to him. The Kenosha News reports the injured officer told the court Monday he is worried his life would be in danger if Massey is released from jail. Pruett was checking a report of someone breaking into a car when he exchanged gunfire with a man who ran away. Massey was arrested last week in Indiana. When he was found, Massey had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Prosecutors say he sought treatment from a friend rather than going to a hospital.