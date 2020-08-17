Agency: First US virus cases in mink found at 2 Utah farms

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials have confirmed the first U.S. cases of mink infected with the coronavirus following outbreaks in Europe. The Department of Agriculture announced Monday that five infected mink have been identified at two farms in Utah. The mink farms have also reported cases among workers. Authorities say infected humans can spread the virus to animals during close contact, but there is no current evidence that animals spread the disease to humans. The impacted farms in Utah have been quarantined to stop the spread of the virus. Scientists are studying outbreaks in Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands and exploring whether workers could have caught the virus from mink.