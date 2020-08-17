Michelle Obama warns at DNC that Trump is ‘in over his head’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michelle Obama didn’t mince words about President Donald Trump in her speech at the Democratic National Convention, saying, “If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me they can — and they will.” The former first lady issued a blunt and emotional appeal that capped the first night of the convention Monday. Mrs. Obama declared President Donald Trump to be “in over his head” and the “wrong president for our country.” She says, “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy.”