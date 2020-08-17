Body recovered from debris 10 months after hotel collapse

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Crews on Monday recovered the body of a construction worker trapped in debris for more than 10 months after the collapse of a Hard Rock Hotel under construction in New Orleans. New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell said the remains of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola were removed just before 4 p.m. Both McConnell and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell attended a private service honoring the remains with Arreola’s family on Monday. The remains of another construction worker killed during the collapse was recovered earlier this month. The remains of the third worker killed were removed the day after the partial building collapsed last Oct. 12.