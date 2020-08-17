Bring on the sunshine!

Summer-like Sunday

Sunday was a pretty textbook summer day. We ended up in the mid 80s with some sunshine. Dew points were on the lower end in the low 60s so the humidity levels were also low. Lows dropped to the upper 50s and low 60s this morning with a few scattered showers in the region.

Pleasant start to the week

Temperatures will warm to the low 80s out there on Monday. You'll also note the lower humidity levels through much of the week. A few clouds through Monday morning will give way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon...hopefully you can find some time to get outdoors today!

Relatively dry forecast

As we progress through the week there is a slight chance for a few showers Wednesday, otherwise the next best chance looks to be not until Friday. If your yards are dry, you'll want to look into watering throughout the week. Temperatures will bounce between the low and mid 80s into next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears