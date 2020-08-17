Grid operator: 3.3 million California homes could lose power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The operator of California’s electric grid says up to 3.3 million homes may lose power as part of rolling outages to ease pressure on the state’s energy grid. The California Independent System Operator was expected to order utility companies to turn off power starting Monday afternoon as demand for electricity to cool homes soars in the hottest part of the day. More shutoffs have been ordered because of an energy shortage caused by a heat wave engulfing the West Coast. The head of the system says those affected can expect to lose power for about two hours.